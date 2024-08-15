Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Expands By 228.6%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID opened at $16.39 on Thursday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3378 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FID. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

