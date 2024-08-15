Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Increases By 50.7%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 15th total of 125,400 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Exicure Price Performance

Shares of XCUR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 147,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.24. Exicure has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.98.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

