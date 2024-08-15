Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Increases By 440.0%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. 36,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

