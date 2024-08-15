Short Interest in Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Grows By 126.0%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the July 15th total of 619,400 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,560,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $25.00.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Featured Stories

