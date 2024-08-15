Short Interest in Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Rises By 420.0%

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Collective Audience Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAUD remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,539. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Collective Audience has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.
About Collective Audience
