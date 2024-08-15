Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Decreases By 36.5%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,100 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 469,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance
BCAN opened at $0.52 on Thursday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($91.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BYND Cannasoft Enterprises
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Conservative Portfolio: Strategies for Stability
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.