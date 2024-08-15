Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Drops By 38.3%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the July 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 547.0 days.

Britvic stock remained flat at $16.34 during trading on Thursday. Britvic has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

