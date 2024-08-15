Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Rises By 38.5%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 37,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Aware Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.80. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.45% of Aware as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Articles

