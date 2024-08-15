Short Interest in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Drops By 66.7%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

