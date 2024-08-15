Short Interest in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Increases By 161.1%

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HIDE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.
About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF
