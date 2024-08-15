Short Interest in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Increases By 161.1%

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 161.1% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIDE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 1,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,943. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

