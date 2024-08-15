Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Rises By 148.0%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

AKBTY stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

