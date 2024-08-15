Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 690 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

