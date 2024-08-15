Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

PLTR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,715,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,705,016. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.27, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

