Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,715 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

