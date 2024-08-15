SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,478,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 4,286,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,781.0 days.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGHHF remained flat at C$10.62 during trading hours on Thursday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.91 and a 1 year high of C$14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00.
SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SG Holdings Co.,Ltd.
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.