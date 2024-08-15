SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in July

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,478,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 4,286,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,781.0 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGHHF remained flat at C$10.62 during trading hours on Thursday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.91 and a 1 year high of C$14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.00.

Get SG Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.