SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 500,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. SFL has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFL. StockNews.com raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

