Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $100,840.00 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $100,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,797 shares in the company, valued at $32,999,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 29,924 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $3,639,057.64.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $428,450.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 508 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $44,185.84.

On Friday, July 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 555 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $47,513.55.

On Monday, July 22nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 600 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $55,218.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $64,514.70.

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $356,760.00.

Sezzle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEZL. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

