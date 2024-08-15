Sernova (TSE:SVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 120700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Sernova Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$69.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 18.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Get Sernova alerts:

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.