Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA) Director Acquires C$23,000.00 in Stock

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) Director Steven Sangha acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

Steven Sangha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sernova alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Steven Sangha acquired 100,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Steven Sangha acquired 35,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,625.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Steven Sangha purchased 11,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,080.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Steven Sangha purchased 51,000 shares of Sernova stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,790.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Steven Sangha purchased 40,000 shares of Sernova stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00.

Sernova Price Performance

Shares of SVA stock remained flat at C$0.23 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 453,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,288. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$69.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.40. Sernova Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.91.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Analysts forecast that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.