SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $1,288,490.88 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,288,490.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,480,641.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $667,901.10.

NYSE S opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

