SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stake Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,049,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,161,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.3 %

SEI Investments stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.54. 539,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,210. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

