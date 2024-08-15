Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday.

STB stock opened at GBX 840 ($10.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 814.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 749.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 572 ($7.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 950 ($12.13).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is presently 2,335.77%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

