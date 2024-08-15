SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.38, Zacks reports.

Shares of ICU traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 156,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.07.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

