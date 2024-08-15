SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.38, Zacks reports.
SeaStar Medical Price Performance
Shares of ICU traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 156,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.07.
About SeaStar Medical
