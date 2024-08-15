Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in July

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 31,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,797. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

SBCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,326,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 80,220 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,710,000 after purchasing an additional 226,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Articles

