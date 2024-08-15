Scotiabank Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$12.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.43.

Cineplex Trading Down 1.2 %

About Cineplex

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$10.28 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$654.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.13.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

