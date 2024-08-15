Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Reduced by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,261. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.