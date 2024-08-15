Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Reduced by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $29,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,261. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.