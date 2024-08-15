Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,751,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.82. 242,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

