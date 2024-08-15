Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) was up 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56. Approximately 111,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 797,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDGR shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

