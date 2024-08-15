Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.29 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $1,500.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.88 or 0.04542753 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00035894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,852,733,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,832,157,371 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

