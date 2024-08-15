SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $215.08

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $215.08 and last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 146537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Get SAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,031 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SAP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.