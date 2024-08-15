Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKZHF remained flat at 45.48 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 52-week low of 45.48 and a 52-week high of 48.04.
Santander Bank Polska Company Profile
