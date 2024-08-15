Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRX remained flat at $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 61,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,886. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.93. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($53.60) by $51.23. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -214.4 EPS for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

