Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.36 EPS

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36), Zacks reports.

Sable Offshore Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SOC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32. Sable Offshore has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $17.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Sable Offshore

In other Sable Offshore news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sable Offshore news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Flores bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

