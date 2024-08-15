SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SABS. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,531.26% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,310,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.