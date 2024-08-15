RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,219. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.