Royal Bank of Canada Trims NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Target Price to C$10.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.78.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.00. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$12.14.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. In other NexGen Energy news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 7.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

