Royal Bank of Canada Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $363.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $363.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $355.55 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $352.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

