Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $54.68 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $985,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $2,620,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its position in Legend Biotech by 25.6% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 356,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 72,759 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $11,146,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Legend Biotech by 1.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

