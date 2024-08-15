Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$20.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Softchoice from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Softchoice from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

Shares of TSE SFTC opened at C$18.02 on Monday. Softchoice has a 12-month low of C$14.40 and a 12-month high of C$22.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.69.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions, and IT procurement services; network and security support solutions.

