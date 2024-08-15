Robert W. Baird Boosts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $130.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.4 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $98.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 246.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.