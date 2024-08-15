Robert K. Temple Sells 50,000 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SMR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 3,307,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,037,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.25% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.