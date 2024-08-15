RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

RLX opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. RLX Technology has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

