Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 19,498,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 42,386,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 133,428 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

