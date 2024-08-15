Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Cut to $4.75

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

NYSE RSKD opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Riskified by 2,522.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

