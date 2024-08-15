Rio Tinto Group to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $1.77 (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.77 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. Rio Tinto Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.1 %
RIO opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
