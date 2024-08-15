Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. 7,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

