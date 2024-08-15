Reviewing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $19.30, indicating a potential upside of 75.61%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $284.99 million 8.79 -$136.59 million N/A N/A AMTD Digital $27.83 million 19.26 $41.74 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats AMTD Digital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

