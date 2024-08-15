Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC opened at $6.58 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

