Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.