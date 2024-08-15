Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,634,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

