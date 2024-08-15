Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $7.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,944.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 976,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 928,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 50.47 and a quick ratio of 50.47. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.29%.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
